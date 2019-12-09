England to honour Bob Willis by wearing black armbands during first Test in South Africa

Bob Willis took 325 wickets for England in 90 Test matches

England players will wear black armbands during the first Test of their tour of South Africa in honour of former bowler Bob Willis.

Willis, who captained England before turning to punditry, spending more than 20 years with Sky Sports, after retirement in 1984, died last week at the age of 70.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced its plans to pay tribute to England's fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time at SuperSport Park in Centurion later this month.

An ECB spokesperson said: "The team will wear black armbands in the first Test in South Africa as a tribute to Bob Willis."

The first Test begins on Boxing Day as part of a four-match series against the Proteas, followed by three one-day internationals and three T20 clashes.

