Rory Burns and Ollie Pope extend Surrey contracts until 2023

Ollie Pope (L) and Rory Burns both came through Surrey's academy

Surrey captain Rory Burns and batsman Ollie Pope have extended their contracts with the club until 2023.

The pair, who are preparing to fly out to South Africa for a four-match Test series with England, both came through Surrey's academy.

Burns made his debut for Surrey in 2012 and, since succeeding Gareth Batty as club captain, he has led the side to a County Championship title in 2018 and scored more runs than anyone else in Division One.

The left-handed batsman has also played 14 international Test matches since making his England debut last November, solidifying his place at the top of the order.

Pope, meanwhile, made his first professional start for Surrey in 2016 and earned his first England call-up after just 15 first-class appearances.

After playing two Tests against India in the summer of 2018, Pope returned to the county set-up but was then recalled by England for the recent Test series against New Zealand - which the hosts won 1-0.