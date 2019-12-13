England Women and Women's Aid Organisation deliver Empowerment Through Sport session in Malaysia

England Women captain Heather Knight takes part in the Women's Aid Organisation session (Pic: Malaysian Cricket Association)

England Women's captain Heather Knight hopes she and her team can encourage more young girls to take up sport by sharing their story.

Knight shared her vision after she and her team-mates took part in an 'Empowerment Through Sport' session alongside Women's Aid Organisation at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Women's Aid Organisation (WAO) is a Malaysian charity that provides free shelter, counselling, and crisis support to women and children who experience abuse.

Eleven girls aged between 11 and 17 spent the morning with the England players, learning how to play cricket and discussing how sport can be a force for good in a young person's life.

Knight said: "It's been a really brilliant morning. It's so important to organise events like this and to try and use our position to help people, especially young girls. Sport has been a huge part of my life and I know from experience that it can be really beneficial.

England Women players Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt share their experiences (Pic: Malaysian Cricket Association)

"The girls seemed to love it, we played a game and had a bit of a chat about teamwork, self-confidence and resilience.

"When I grew up I watched a lot of men's sport and it wasn't until I got a bit older that I learned there was an England Women's cricket team so it's important to make sure young girls know there is the opportunity for them to pursue sport.

"Many of these girls may never play cricket again but they've had very different experiences compared to us and playing cricket or chatting to us about professional sport may get them thinking about taking part in more sport or joining a club, and that's great."

Knight and her teammates were also joined by the Malaysian women's national cricket team.

Currently ranked 28 in the world, the Malaysian side joined in the cricket session and were able to later ask the England players about their experiences of the game.

