Ben Stokes wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019

England cricket World Cup winner Ben Stokes has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The 28-year-old, who becomes the first cricketer to win the award since Andrew Flintoff in 2005, was recognised after producing some memorable individual performances during an unforgettable summer for the sport.

In a public vote, Lewis Hamilton was second and Dina Asher-Smith came third in Aberdeen.

Stokes said: "It's an individual award but I play a team sport and one of the great things about that is you get to share special moments with those team-mates, coaches and without that effort you put in, I wouldn't be up here receiving this award so thank you so much."

Stokes struck an unbeaten 84 before helping England defeat New Zealand in a Super Over after a nail-biting World Cup final at Lord's in July.

A month later, he scored a stunning 135 not out to see England record an extraordinary comeback win against Australia in the third Test of the drawn Ashes series.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling and Alun Wyn Jones, who captained Wales at the Rugby World Cup, were the other nominees on the six-person shortlist.

It was a successful evening for cricket as the Team of the Year award went to the World Cup-winning side, who won the competition for the first time at the 12th time of asking.

The Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year also went to the England cricket team in recognition of their dramatic super over victory when Jos Buttler sealed victory with a run out on the last ball.

John Blackie was named Coach of the Year after guiding Asher-Smith to World Championship gold in the 200m in Doha.

Eliud Kipchoge won the World Sport Star of the Year, after he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in October.

Eleven-time Paralympic champion Baroness Grey-Thompson was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Former Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir was presented with the Helen Rollason Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

The 49-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, and he has spent the time since then working to raise awareness of the condition through his charity My Name'5 Doddie.