England Women's Katherine Brunt not thinking about retirement after 150th ODI wicket

Katherine Brunt is the first England woman to take 150 ODI wickets

Katherine Brunt reckons there was "absolutely zero in it for the bowlers" during England's ODI series win over Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur but she still managed to bag a notable milestone.

When the seamer pinned Pakistan's Nida Dar lbw in the first game, she became the first England woman to claim 150 one-day international wickets, just a bit later than she had anticipated.

Brunt, 34, went wicketless in the next two games - the final one of which fell victim to the rain - but will now be aiming to add to her 74 T20I scalps when the three-match series against Pakistan starts on Tuesday.

"I didn't actually know I was near that, to be honest, so I am happy - but I think I could have reached it a lot quicker," Brunt, who collected the landmark wicket in her 121st ODI, told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Having setbacks with my back and missing tours that may have suited me better has been quite disheartening and frustrating at times but that is part and parcel of sport if you play for as long as I have. It is nice to have got to that achievement now and still be able to give more.

Brunt says she bowled well during the Ashes, despite England's heavy defeat

"I was really happy with the way I bowled all of last year. The Ashes was a really c**p month to be part of but I was pleased with how I managed to keep going, keep believing that I could make an impact somehow. I wouldn't say I feel fresh but I don't think I'm done just yet.

"I will know when I'm done. If I start slowing down or not performing to the standard I know I'm capable of, they will be good indicators. I'm always aware of that. I am one of the only oldies left so I am still riding that train!

"I always perform best when I have competition. When I'm under pressure and there is someone picking at my heels I get the chance to prove to people that I still belong.

"It's something Anya [Shrubsole] and I have been hoping for because for the last 10 years it has been difficult to see who would take over. The standard of fast bowling coming through has not been what we'd ideally want to see.

"So it's exciting to see Kate Cross and Freya Davies coming into their own now, while we also have Katie George, Lauren Bell and Issy Wong back home who are on the march."

Kate Cross has impressed since returning to the England side in 2019

Brunt picked up eight wickets during the multi-format Women's Ashes series this summer, including 3-21 in the final T20I as England chalked up a consolation victory.

The hosts lost the three ODIs - they were skittled for just 75 in the third game at Canterbury - drew the one-off Test and then slipped up in the first two T20Is en route to losing 12-4 on points.

The scoreline made grim reading but Brunt insists there is not a great deal between the sides and that her team simply had a wretched month as a "disease" of doubt swept through the players.

"People need to remember that you can have the two best teams in the world and you can whoop the other team - that's just reality. We are not the lesser team," said the seamer.

"Sometimes people go through things mentally. You can't be great all the time and you are going to have stages where you have doubt, when you are not in form, however much you want to be and however much you have trained. Then these things can spread like a disease through the group.

Australia beat England 12-4 on points to retain the Women's Ashes

"That's what happened with us - it was a bit like dominoes. One person went, then another, then another after doubt crept in. You won't often see a lot of us missing straight balls.

"It wasn't skill that needed to be addressed. We are not of the standard that we showed in the Ashes. We didn't do credit to the amount of hard work that everyone put in. "

Head coach Mark Robinson stepped down after the thumping, with Ali Maiden in interim charge for the games against Pakistan. Australian Lisa Keightley takes over in a full-time capacity in January ahead of a tri-series against India and Australia and then the T20 World Cup down under.

Brunt thinks the switch has boosted England's hopes of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009, with the side finishing runners-up to Australia in three of the last four editions.

"It's almost like getting through a bad break-up. You have got to learn how to go again and try something different, see if you can thrive in a different environment," Brunt said of the change in the coaching set-up.

Lisa Keightley will become England Women's head coach in January

"We are trying to find our own identity as players as we felt we were a little held back in our thought processes and how we wanted to go about doing stuff. It's been nice to take back a little bit of control and figure things out for ourselves. It's how people grow.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Lisa for the last five years at Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash - she is a great coach who keeps things simple," Brunt added of Keightley, who will become the first full-time female coach of England Women.

"That's my philosophy, too. As soon you overcomplicate cricket it brings in overthinking, doubt, lack of confidence. Lisa will give you your role and back you to stick to your strengths and not try to change that.

"Tactically she is good as well and also knows the Aussie team very well, which will help heading into the T20 World Cup.

"We came back from India in March having won the T20 series over there 3-0 - and India are a very good T20 side. Australia are also a very good side but a lot of our English players have just starred in the Women's Big Bash so we are right there with them.

Heather Knight is one of a number of England players to have starred in the Women's Big Bash League

"Sometimes things go against us, maybe preparation and also that we have lost experience in the side, with Sarah Taylor, Jenny Gunn and Laura Marsh moving on in quick succession. We also lost Dani Hazell, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, not so long ago.

"So there have been some big changes and experience does count for a lot. But we are getting our youngsters up to standard and they are all up for it. Sarah Glenn, for example, has come in and impressed straightaway."

England's ODI batting was in fine fettle in Malaysia, with Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt striking centuries across the first two games - Wyatt hitting her maiden international 50-over ton having previously managed two in T20 international cricket.

"Whenever we play a team like Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, while they are much improved and definitely give us a run for our money these days, it is important our batters really believe they can cash in," added Brunt.

Danni Wyatt scored her first ODI century against Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur

"Once we got here and could see that the wicket was a good one, a lot of the girls thought that if they got an opportunity they would make the most if it, which they did. We have really applied ourselves and turned good starts into big hundreds.

"Nat wants to scored hundreds. She said it as soon as we got here, she is itching to get to the crease, dying to score runs. She couldn't want it anymore and she didn't waste that chance. It is great when people are talking like that because you just let them go.

"We were all desperate for Danni to break her duck. We would always have told you she would do it because we know what she is capable of.

"It's a shame Amy Jones has lost her place at the top of the order and Danni really feels for her but she went out there and did her job and that's great. We were chuffed and hopefully that's the start of things to come."

Keep up to speed with England Women's T20Is against Pakistan in Malaysia across Sky Sports' digital platforms