AB de Villiers 'in conversations' for T20 World Cup return, says Faf du Plessis

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018

AB de Villiers is "in conversations" to return for South Africa at next year's T20 World Cup, says Proteas captain Faf du Plessis.

De Villiers retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018 but reportedly made himself available for the 2019 50-over World Cup in England at late notice only for South Africa's selectors to overlook him.

"People want AB to play and I am no different," said Du Plessis. "Those conversations have been happening for two or three months already.

"What does it look like? How does it look over the next year? That's where it starts."

Du Plessis suggested that with the international T20 calendar not too demanding that De Villiers could play some games in the build-up to the T20 World Cup and then in the tournament itself in Australia at the end of 2020.

De Villiers now plays T20 cricket around the globe

"T20 cricket is a different beast, it's not a lot of time away from home," added Du Plessis, whose side are yet to win a 50-over or T20 World Cup.

"The T20 World Cup is not too far away and there isn't a lot - I reckon 20 T20s over the season - which won't be that hard on one to do that. Those conversations have already taken place."

South Africa's new head coach Mark Boucher spoke last week about possibly trying to lure De Villiers out of international retirement.

De Villiers enjoyed a stint with Middlesex during the 20189 Vitality Blast

"When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you," he said. "If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him?

"From a coach's perspective, I'd love to have the opportunity to deepen and strengthen the squad. It will keep everyone on their toes and will bring more excellence into the game in this country."

