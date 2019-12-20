Temba Bavuma ruled out of first Test between South Africa and England with hip injury

Temba Bavuma averages 31.24 in 39 matches for South Africa

South Africa will be without middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma when the Proteas take on England in the first Test, starting on Boxing Day.

Bavuma - who became the first black South African to make a Test century on England's last tour in 2015/16 - is ruled out of the series opener by injury.

The 29-year-old is expected to be sidelined for between seven and 10 days with a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain.

Bavuma was due to represent South Africa A in their friendly against Engalnd, which got underway in Benoni on Friday.

Instead, he will remain unavailable until the second match in the four-Test series which starts in Cape Town on January 3.

South Africa's selectors have yet to call up a replacement to the squad in Bavuma's absence.

The team's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, confirmed: "Temba Bavuma presented with clinical features of a left hip flexor strain. A scan done yesterday confirmed a Grade One strain of one of the hip flexor muscles. Temba will commence his rehabilitation program with a goal of returning to play in seven to 10 days' time."

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.

