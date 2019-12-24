Ben Stokes' father in critical condition in hospital

Ben Stokes will not be at England's training session on Tuesday

All-rounder Ben Stokes will miss training on Christmas Eve ahead of England's first Test against South Africa on Boxing Day after his father was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg with a serious illness.

Stokes' father, Ged, remains in a critical condition after being hospitalised on Monday and Stokes will not be at England's training session on Tuesday afternoon, so that he can be with his father.

A statement from the ECB was released early on Tuesday, saying: "Ben Stokes's father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on Monday in Johannesburg after suffering a serious illness. He remains in a critical condition.

"The all-rounder will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father's bedside.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board, with the support of Ben and his family, request that the media and public respect Ben and his family's privacy at this time."

The first Test match of four in England's tour of South Africa starts on Boxing Day (Thursday) at 8am.

Ged featured in one rugby league Test for New Zealand in 1982 and played in England for Workington Town.

The 64-year-old moved back to England in 2003 to coach Workington when Ben was 12, before also latterly coaching Whitehaven.