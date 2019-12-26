Bob Willis Debate tribute podcast following England's Boxing Day Test in South Africa

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton paid tribute to former England fast bowler and Sky Sports commentator and pundit, Bob Willis, on the first episode of The Debate following his death on December 4.

Hussain and Atherton, live from South Africa, joined Charles Colvile and guests Graham Gooch and Mark Ramprakash in the studio after day one of the first Test between England and the Proteas.

Each shared their favourite memories and stories of Bob, as well as reflecting on the times they incurred his wrath during their playing days.

Nasser, however, stressed that the Bob seen on The Debate was not the real man, saying: "Bob played up to the camera but he was desperate for England to do well.

2:23 Following his death at the age of 70, we look at some of Bob Willis’ funniest and most razor-sharp lines during his time as an analyst for Sky Sports Following his death at the age of 70, we look at some of Bob Willis’ funniest and most razor-sharp lines during his time as an analyst for Sky Sports

"He was not one of these old fogies that tries to make their era look better when the players aren't performing nowadays.

"But he was box office. When England have had a bad day, some punters out there just want to be told the harsh truths from someone like Bob, and he never failed in doing that. A brilliant pundit."

Benedict Bermange's Bob Willis stats For England, Bob averaged 25.20 with the ball; for Warwickshire, he averaged 24.84.

Bowled 939 no-balls in Test cricket - more than anyone else.

In 1971 he won the County Championship with Surrey (31 wickets in 14 matches).

In 1972 he won the County Championship again, this time with Warwickshire (25 wickets in nine matches).

55 not outs - a world record, until Courtney Walsh went past him in 2000.

Hit the winning runs on his ODI debut - one-wicket win, vs West Indies at Headingley in 1973.

The first delivery he faced in Test cricket was a hat-trick ball, from John Gleeson - he survived it.

He hit one six in his Test career - off Alan Hurst at Adelaide in January 1979.

With England 92-9 vs West Indies at The Oval in 1980, Bob batted for 171 minutes, seeing Peter Willey - who was 13 not out - at the time - to a century.

Sam Curran claimed four wickets and denied Quinton de Kock a century as England reduced South Africa to 277-9 on an absorbing first of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, and Atherton tried to ponder what Bob would have made of it all.

"He probably would have recognised that - Curran apart - England's bowlers were not quite at their best today," Athers said. "But I think he'd have been quite understanding as to why.

"The illness in the camp, the lack of match practice, the very hot, humid and draining conditions that they bowled in. We watched Stuart Broad and the bowlers come off and they were drenched in sweat.

"Bob was an excellent pundit but, deep down, was still a fast bowler at heart, and so would have recognised the difficulties they had to deal with - while still firing those bullets."

7:16 Highlights from day one of the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and England in Centurion Highlights from day one of the Boxing Day Test between South Africa and England in Centurion

The panel also reflected on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion, discussing:

Should England have bowled South Africa out inside day one?

Were England right to bowl first after winning the toss?

Jimmy Anderson's terrific achievement in playing his 150th Test match

Sam Curran the star of the day after his four wickets

Quinton de Kock's 95 to lead the South African recovery

