England's Jofra Archer set to be fit for third Test in South Africa

Jofra Archer should be fit for the third Test in South Africa from January 16

England seamer Jofra Archer is set to be fit for the third Test against South Africa after a second scan showed no serious damage to his right elbow.

The 24-year-old missed the second game of the series in Cape Town but could now return in Port Elizabeth from January 16 with tests showing only bruising.

Archer - who claimed his third Test five-wicket haul in England's defeat in the series opener at Centurion - could be joined in the side by fellow seamer Mark Wood.

Wood has not bowled in a match since the World Cup final at Lord's in July and played his last Test against West Indies in February, but is seemingly now over side and knee injuries.

Mark Wood is also fit again after side and knee injuries

The 29-year-old has stepped up his training and bowled with good pace during the lunch break on day two of the second Test at Newlands.

Archer and Wood have never played a Test together but formed a potent partnership in white-ball cricket last summer as England won the 50-over World Cup for the first time.

Archer has claimed 30 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 27.40, while Wood has bagged 36 in 13 Tests at an average of 37.36.

Watch continued coverage of the second Test, at Newlands in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket.