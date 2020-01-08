Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Green banned by Cricket Australia for illegal bowling action

Chris Green has been playing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash

Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Green has been banned by Cricket Australia after his bowling action was found to be illegal.

The Australian signed last month to become Birmingham Bears captain for this summer's Vitality Blast campaign.

He will now have to go through a 90-day remedial process on his action to comply with 15 degree flex in his bowling arm.

Warwickshire sports director Paul Farbrace said: "I have been in contact with Chris this morning and he's devastated.

"He has a huge year ahead of him and this is an unwelcome setback that could affect those plans.

"Whilst today's news may ultimately require us to take action over the coming weeks, we have a young cricketer in Chris who is a proud Bear and our immediate attention will go into supporting him.

"We will be in regular contact with Chris throughout this 90-day process. He is an outstanding man and he will certainly overcome this and be back stronger and bowling again promptly."