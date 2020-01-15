Watch the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports

India celebrate winning the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018 after beating Australia in the final

England won the women's World Cup in 2017 and then the men's version in 2019 - so can their Under-19s complete the set in 2020?

That will be the aim for captain George Balderson and his side over the next month in South Africa - the location of England's only previous Under-19 World Cup triumph, in 1998 under the captaincy of Owais Shah.

Balderson's boys begin their campaign against 2016 champions West Indies in Kimberley on Monday before further Group B games versus Australia (January 23) and Nigeria (January 25), also in Kimberley.

George Balderson will captain England in South Africa

Plenty of games from the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports - including England's first two matches - as India look to defend their title and 15 other sides try to take it from them.

The competition begins on Friday when hosts South Africa face Afghanistan, with 2018 finalists Australia and India up against West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively over the weekend. Click here for full listings

Key televised games

Friday, January 17: South Africa vs Afghanistan - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday, January 18: Australia vs West Indies - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, January 19: India vs Sri Lanka - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket

Monday, January 20: India vs Sri Lanka - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday, January 23: Australia vs England - 7.45am, Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday, February 8: Third-place play-off

Sunday, February 9: FINAL

ICC Under-19 World Cup groups:

GROUP A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

GROUP B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies

GROUP C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe

GROUP D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE

