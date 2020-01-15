Watch the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports
England aiming for second title and first since 1998, while India looking to win back-to-back tournaments
Last Updated: 15/01/20 12:48pm
England won the women's World Cup in 2017 and then the men's version in 2019 - so can their Under-19s complete the set in 2020?
That will be the aim for captain George Balderson and his side over the next month in South Africa - the location of England's only previous Under-19 World Cup triumph, in 1998 under the captaincy of Owais Shah.
Balderson's boys begin their campaign against 2016 champions West Indies in Kimberley on Monday before further Group B games versus Australia (January 23) and Nigeria (January 25), also in Kimberley.
Plenty of games from the tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports - including England's first two matches - as India look to defend their title and 15 other sides try to take it from them.
The competition begins on Friday when hosts South Africa face Afghanistan, with 2018 finalists Australia and India up against West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively over the weekend. Click here for full listings
Key televised games
Friday, January 17: South Africa vs Afghanistan - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday, January 18: Australia vs West Indies - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday, January 19: India vs Sri Lanka - 7.45am, Sky Sports Mix (channel 145) and via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday, January 23: Australia vs England - 7.45am, Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday, February 8: Third-place play-off
Sunday, February 9: FINAL
ICC Under-19 World Cup groups:
GROUP A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka
GROUP B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies
GROUP C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe
GROUP D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE
Watch the 2020 Under-19 World Cup live on Sky Sports from Friday.