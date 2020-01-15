Hansie Cronje scandal: 20 years on

Former South Africa skipper Hansie Cronje died at the age of 32 in an aeroplane accident in 2002

It was the match-fixing scandal that shocked cricket to its core.

Two decades on from the infamous Centurion Test, which led to Hansie Cronje being banned from the sport for life, the Sky Cricket podcast looks back on a defining moment in the game.

Pundits Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton - who both played in England's two-wicket win at Supersport Park - reflect on the Test in the company of Ian Ward and cricket writer Vithushan Ehantharajah.

"What a quite remarkable week that was," said Hussain. "The first day we played, South Africa got to about 155-6 and then it rained - every night the storms would come in and it just looked like we weren't going to have a game at all.

"And then on the last day, we were warming up and Hansie went up to Alec (Stewart) and said 'speak to Nasser and we'll do what we do in county cricket and forfeit an innings each and we will set up a game'.

"I said to Alec - 'no, tell Hansie this isn't county cricket, it's a Test match'. Also we were 2-0 down and I didn't want to go 3-0 down!"

What began as a spicy pitch looked so flat after the incessant overnight rain that Hussain decided to send Atherton, along with Phil Tufnell, to negotiate.

The result was that England were left to chase a target of 249 in 76 overs - a total they eventually surpassed for the loss of eight wickets off 75.1 overs.

Nasser added: "It wasn't a case of Hansie trying to lose the game but we found out years later that he'd been in touch with a bookmaker - there had to be a result as there was so much money on the draw. He was told 'get a result in this game'."

Listen to more of the panel's reflections on that Test by clicking on the podcast player above or by downloading here, as well as:

- The impact the anti-corruption unit has had on the game and why Athers believes international cricket is "pretty clean"

- Are England handling paceman Jofra Archer correctly and why is there so much negativity around him?

- Vish's insights into what it's like writing for The Independent and how he got into journalism

- How the players' relationship with the media has changed over the years - in particular that of the captain, especially on the morning of a match

- The importance of letting players have time away from the game and how touring life has changed over the years

