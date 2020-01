MS Dhoni's India career in doubt after losing central contract

MS Dhoni has lost his India central contract

MS Dhoni's India career could be over with the veteran wicketkeeper losing his central contract for 2020.

The 38-year-old has not played for his country since the defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup in England, with Rishabh Pant now keeping wicket in white-ball cricket.

India coach Ravi Shastri said earlier this month that Dhoni could be considered for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year - but he has been omitted from a list of 27 contracted players.

Skipper Virat Kohli, batsman Rohit Sharma and seamer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their A+ grade deals worth $986,923 a year.

Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Pant have been handed Grade A contracts.

INDIA CENTRAL CONTRACTS

Grade A+ - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Grade B - Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C - Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar