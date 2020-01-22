The Hundred: Women's teams announce domestic signings

England World Cup winner Alex Hartley is one of the latest domestic signings announced for The Hundred

Alex Hartley, Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn are among the latest signings announced by the eight women's teams taking part in The Hundred.

For the new 100-ball tournament to launch this summer, each team is permitted to have up to six 'marquee players' in their squad at any one time, comprising a maximum of three centrally-contracted England Women's players and a maximum of three overseas players - of which four per team have already been named.

The 15-strong squads will be completed with domestic talent, with four more players per team announced in this first wave of domestic signings.

Birmingham Phoenix

Evelyn Jones, Isabelle Wong, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell

London Spirit

Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Naomi Dattani

Manchester Originals

Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce

Northern Superchargers

Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick

Oval Invincibles

Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant

Trent Rockets

Beth Langston, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers

Southern Brave

Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley

Welsh Fire

Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff

The Hundred squads so far Team Current marquee players Birmingham Phoenix Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss London Spirit Heather Knight, Freya Davies, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin Manchester Originals Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez Northern Superchargers Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith, Alyssa Healy, Alice Davidson-Richards Oval Invincibles Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Rachael Haynes Southern Brave Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor Trent Rockets Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani Welsh Fire Katie George, Bryony Smith, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen

The first group of domestic players announced by the new teams includes England internationals, such as World Cup winner Hartley, who joins Manchester Originals, Tash Farrant, who will play for Oval Invincibles, and spin twins Glenn and Villiers - recently called up to England's T20 World Cup squad - who will both turn out for Trent Rockets.

Many players already have ties to their new team, with Warwickshire captain Marie Kelly joining Birmingham Phoenix, and Middlesex skipper Naomi Dattani signing with Lord's-based London Spirit.

Manchester Originals have announced four players who all represent Lancashire in county cricket, while Northern Superchargers have signed Yorkshire's Katie Levick, the leading wicket-taker in the history of women's county cricket.

Levick's Yorkshire team-mate Hollie Armitage has been tempted into a move down south to play for Lydia Greenway's Invincibles, while Sophia Dunkley and Lauren Bell - two potential future stars for England - will play under Charlotte Edwards at Southern Brave.

Welsh Fire have signed two local Welsh players in Alex Griffiths and Claire Nicholas, while Scotland international Kathryn Bryce has signed for the Rockets.

The Hundred women's competition kicks off on 22 July, with the men's competition getting underway a week earlier on 17 July.