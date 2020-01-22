Johannesburg QUIZ: How much do you know about England's next Test venue?

Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton and Alec Stewart all made ducks as England crashed to 2-4 on day one of the first Test against South Africa in 1999

Mike Atherton's epic stand with Jack Russell. South Africa's record run-fest with Australia in 2006. England slump to 2-4…

The Wanderers in Johannesburg has played host to some incredible cricket moments over the years.

From Friday it will stage the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England - but how much do you know about the venue?

Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange is here to test your knowledge on Johannesburg's sporting history, as well as some of the cricketing highs and lows there.

