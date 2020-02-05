ICC Women's World Twenty20 on Sky Sports Cricket: How to watch every ball and follow every over

Watch England Women in action on Sky Sports Cricket during the upcoming ICC Women's World T20. It all begins on Friday February 21

England will begin their bid for ICC Women's World Twenty20 glory against South Africa - and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!

Heather Knight's side, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, will also play West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand in Group B of a tournament they have not won since 2009.

Meanwhile, four-time champions and hosts Australia - who crushed England in the 2018 final in Antigua - will face India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket with our schedule below.

Friday February 21: Australia vs India, Sydney (8am) - plus highlights

Saturday February 22: West Indies vs Thailand, Perth (7am) - plus highlights

Saturday February 22: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Perth (11am) - plus highlights

Sunday February 23: England vs South Africa, Perth (11am) - plus highlights

England captain Heather Knight believes the team have the players to catch up with Australia following their 12-4 loss in the Women's Ashes series

Monday February 24: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Perth (7am) - plus highlights

Monday February 24: India vs Bangladesh, Perth (11am) - plus highlights

Wednesday February 26: England vs Thailand, Canberra (4am) - plus highlights

Wednesday February 26: West Indies vs Pakistan, Canberra (8am)

Thursday February 27: India vs New Zealand, Melbourne (4am)

Thursday February 27: Australia vs Bangladesh, Canberra (8am)

Friday February 28: South Africa vs Thailand, Canberra (4am)

Friday February 28: England vs Pakistan, Canberra (8am) - plus highlights

Saturday February 29: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (midnight)

Saturday February 29: India vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne (4am)

Sunday March 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, Sydney (4am) - plus highlights

Sunday March 1: England vs West Indies, Sydney (8am) - plus highlights

Danni Wyatt admitted feeling 'gutted' at watching Australia lift the Women's WT20 trophy in 2018

Monday March 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (midnight)

Monday March 2: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne (4am)

Tuesday March 3: Pakistan vs Thailand, Sydney (4am)

Tuesday March 3: West Indies vs South Africa, Sydney (8am)

Thursday March 5: First semi-final, Sydney (4am) - plus highlights

Thursday March 5: Second semi-final, Sydney (8am) - plus highlights

Sunday March 8: Final, Melbourne (7.30am) - plus highlights

