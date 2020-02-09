South Africa vs England: How a DRS glitch cost tourists a wicket in third ODI

There was DRS controversy in England's third ODI against South Africa with the tourists denied a wicket by a technological glitch.

Adil Rashid had Rassie van der Dussen given out lbw but, as the batsman walked off, he was told by the umpires that he could review the decision.

South Africa believed they had burned their review the previous ball when Temba Bavuma unsuccessfully challenged his lbw dismissal.

But it transpired that the Proteas had had their review reinstated with UltraEdge, the device which shows whether a batsman has hit the ball or not, failing to work for Bavuma's dismissal.

Controversy abounded with normal TV replays showing clear daylight between the ball and Bavuma's bat - but Van der Dussen benefited.

Van der Dussen's review showed Rashid's delivery would have missed the leg stump so he carried on his knock - before falling to Moeen Ali for five.

Eoin Morgan chats with the umpires in Johannesburg

"A little on the confused side up here as to why he can review this, why it is being reviewed, with the review lost already," commentator Pommie Mbangwa said at the time.

"In the end, even though we got there in a way that was rather baffling, Van der Dussen is in and, in essence, it's the correct decision because the ball wasn't hitting the stumps.

"They didn't have the full technology available for the review [of Bavuma] first time round, so they get to keep the review and hence Van der Dussen could use it."

An unsuccessful review shall not be reinstated if, despite any technical failures, the correct decision could’ve been made using the other available technology THE REGULATIONS

Sky Sports Cricket's David Lloyd said of the incident at the innings break: "There's nothing in modern-day cricket that surprises me.

"There's that chant that goes up at football matches, 'you don't know what you're doing', and that applied here. They're making it up as they go along.

"I think it was quite embarrassing. We're adamant, the production company here, that all the technology was working. Van der Dussen was out shortly after, so that, I think, helped diffuse the situation."