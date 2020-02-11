Keaton Jennings recalled to England squad for Test series in Sri Lanka

Keaton Jennings has not played for England since the Test series in the West Indies last winter

England have recalled opener Keaton Jennings for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in March with Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson both rested and Moeen Ali still unavailable for selection.

Jennings played the last of his 17 Tests on the tour of the West Indies last February having struggled to establish himself in international cricket, averaging 25.19.

However, both of the left-hander's Test centuries have come in sub-continent conditions, on debut in India and on England's last visit to Sri Lanka in 2018, where he also impressed with a number of fine catches at short leg.

With Bairstow given time to recuperate ahead of the summer and Rory Burns ruled out with an ankle injury, Jennings will compete with Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley for a place at the top of the order, while Joe Denly also retains his place in the squad.

Jonny Bairstow has been rested and is not part of the squad for the two-Test series

Anderson, who suffered a cracked rib during the Test series in South Africa, has been left out to continue his recovery and ensure he is back up to speed for home series against West Indies and Pakistan later in the year.

The other addition to the squad is Ben Foakes. The 26-year-old was man of the series on England's last trip to Sri Lanka and is the second wicketkeeper in the squad, alongside Jos Buttler.

Ali's self-imposed absence continues but Jack Leach has recovered from illness and the left-armer is one of three frontline spinners in the squad, alongside Somerset team-mate Dom Bess and Lancashire leggie Matt Parkinson.

England had hoped to have Moeen Ali back but he remains unavailable for selection

Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and vice-captain Ben Stokes provide the seam bowling options but Joe Root will have to do without Jofra Archer. The fast bowler is missing due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.

"The South Africa tour marked the emergence of a very exciting group of young players, creating a nice balance with an experienced core of senior players," said national selector Ed Smith.

"That squad is mostly retained, with some tweaks to the squad relevant to injury, rest and the challenges of playing in sub-continent conditions.

"Jonny Bairstow has been in England squads across the three formats without a significant break. This two-Test tour presents a good opportunity for Jonny to be rested.

"Jimmy Anderson will continue to work with Lancashire and the ECB so that he is ready for the start of the County Championship season leading into the Test series against the West Indies in June.

James Anderson will not go to Sri Lanka as he continues his recovery from a rib injury

"Moeen Ali is still unavailable for Test selection. The selectors are in consistent dialogue with Moeen and he remains a valued player in England cricket."

England squad in full: Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes (wk), Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

