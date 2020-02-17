Faf du Plessis quits as South Africa Test and T20 captain; replaced by Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis has stood down as captain of South Africa's Test and T20 sides with immediate effect.

Du Plessis will be replaced by Quinton de Kock, who also succeeded the 35-year-old as the Proteas' ODI skipper last month.

A Cricket South Africa statement read: "(Du Plessis) has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team.

"Du Plessis would like to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman and senior player who will offer guidance and advice to the new leadership group as part of their succession planning."

