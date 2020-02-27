Dynamos Cricket: Six key things you need to know about the new initiative for children aged 8-11

Dynamos Cricket is the new ECB initiative aimed at children aged 8-11

Fancy learning new skills and playing countdown cricket? Then try Dynamos Cricket - a new initiative for children aged 8-11!

What is Dynamos Cricket?

Dynamos is a cricket programme for chilredn aged 8-11 providing a fantastic next step for kids graduating from All Stars Cricket and for those new to the sport.

Kids will learn new skills every week and have the chance to play a fast-paced and exciting game of countdown cricket.

What is countdown cricket?

Countdown cricket is a simplified version of cricket where the number of balls left in the innings is counted down from 60 (in the case of Dynamos Cricket) so everyone knows how long is left in the game. The team with the most runs wins.

When will Dynamos run?

The programme will run in two eight-week blocks: firstly, during the summer term, beginning mid-May and then over the school holidays alongside The Hundred.

Pat Brown signs a Dynamos Cricket T-shirt for a new fan!

How many kids will take part?

In Year 1, up to 35,000 children will be given the opportunity to take part in Dynamos Cricket at venues across England and Wales.

Over the past three years there has significant growth in All Stars Cricket, rising from 37,000 participants to 65,000 last year. Hopefully Dynamos can be equally successful!

How much does Dynamos Cricket cost?

It costs £40, which includes the eight-week programme and a personalised New Balance T-shirt for every child. In addition, pricing options have been developed for low, middle and high-income areas.

What is included?

Every child that registers for Dynamos Cricket will take part in a programme of fun activity, skills development and game play, and will receive a personalised New Balance T-shirt delivered straight to their door.

They will also get access to an exclusive Dynamos App that will feature bespoke content and skills-based tips and challenges so that they can practise with their friends and at home.

Parents can find out more about Dynamos Cricket and sign their kids up to take part at dynamoscricket.co.uk or for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk.