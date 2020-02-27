ECB launches Dynamos Cricket to inspire up to 35,000 kids aged eight to 11 this summer

Pat Brown, Laura Marsh, Liam Thomas, James Anderson and Clare Stokes at a Dynamos Cricket taster session

Dynamos Cricket is a new programme for children aged 8-11 that the England and Wales Cricket Board hopes will inspire a new generation of cricketers.

Dynamos aims to build on the existing All Stars programme, for children aged 5-8, by allowing up to 35,000 more boys and girls to enjoy the game this summer.

Each week, participants will develop new cricketing skills including batting, bowling and fielding.

They will also have the chance to play a fast-paced and exciting game of countdown cricket - a new format that mirrors The Hundred.

Nick Pryde, the ECB's Director of Participation and Growth, said: "2020 promises to be another unforgettable year for the game with the launch of The Hundred and Dynamos will give kids a chance to experience for themselves just how exciting cricket can be.

"Dynamos Cricket is a key part of our plans to grow the game in England and Wales and we hope that thousands of children will fall in love with the game this summer."

Every child taking part will receive a New Balance Dynamos shirt with their name and number on the back. They will get access to a Dynamos app providing cricket tips, activities and quizzes, alongside skills and tips so that they can practice at home and with their friends as well as receiving packs of Cricket Attax trading cards, featuring some of the best players from The Hundred.

England fast bowler James Anderson, Oval Invincibles spinner Laura Marsh, Birmingham Phoenix star Pat Brown and England Physical Disability cricketer and parent Liam Thomas were joined by Clare Stokes, the wife of England all-rounder Ben, at a special Dynamos Cricket taster session to launch the new programme.

Marsh said: "I've seen today just how much fun Dynamos Cricket is. It's great that so many children will have the opportunity to take up the game at such a young age."

"I learnt so many lessons playing cricket - from teamwork and communication, to looking out for my friends in tough times. Cricket has made me stronger and more resilient as a person and is something I'd recommend to anyone."

Brown added: "Cricket taught me how to win and lose gracefully. Just as importantly, it helped me to make friends and to learn how to cope with pressure. These are great life skills and you're never too young to learn them!"

Clare Stokes said: "I'm always looking for new ways for my children to get active and having watched a session today, I know Layton and his friends will love it.

"The fast and fun format makes it perfect for the kids of this age and parental involvement is encouraged so I got the chance to pick up a few skills too!"

Parents can find out more about Dynamos Cricket and sign their kids up to take part at dynamoscricket.co.uk or for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk.