Mark Wood ruled out of England tour of Sri Lanka with side strain injury

Mark Wood took 12 wickets at an average of 13.58 on his return to the Test team in South Africa

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka with a left side strain.

Wood sustained the injury at the end of the South Africa tour in February. He underwent several scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side.

Injuries have restricted Wood greatly since making his England debut in May 2015, but he impressed in South Africa, taking 12 wickets at an average of just 13.58 as England clinched a 3-1 series win. Wood also played in all three games of the 2-1 T20I series win.

The 30-year-old fast bowler will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme, working with England and Durham medical teams respectively.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood will replace Wood in the England Test squad that travels to Sri Lanka on Monday, with the first Test of the two-match series getting underway on March 19.

England squad for Sri Lanka: Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes (vc), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wkt), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes