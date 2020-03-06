Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament: Shafali Verma, Nat Sciver in Lydia Greenway's side

India spinner Poonam Yadav makes Lydia's World Cup XI. Send your team to @SkyCricket

Power-hitting and prized wickets aplenty have lit up the Women's T20 World Cup so far - but who has caught your eye?

Ahead of Sunday's final between India and hosts and defending champions Australia, in Melbourne, we asked former England international Lydia Greenway to pick her team of the tournament so far. Take a look at her XI and then let us know who would make your side by tweeting your XI to @SkyCricket.

Shafali Verma (India): 161 runs at 40.25

Shafali has taken to international cricket like a duck to water and has set this World Cup alight with her hard-hitting approach. Her dynamism at the top of the order has enabled her to jump to the number one spot in the ICC T20 rankings, a place Suzie Bates had occupied since 2018!

Alyssa Healy (Australia): 161 runs at 32.20

Alyssa just pips Beth Mooney to the post to take the second opening spot. She has performed when it has most counted after a run of bad form coming in to the tournament and provides a reliable set of hands behind the stumps.

Nat Sciver (England): 202 runs at 67.33, two wickets at 27.00

Nat has had a brilliant tournament with both bat and ball, and is back to her best form earning her a place as the side's number three. She's currently the tournament's leading run-scorer despite not getting a hit in the semi-finals.

Heather Knight (England) - captain: 193 runs at 64.33

Heather has led the way with the bat for England but has also captained brilliantly, often coming in after quick wickets have fallen. She has rebuilt for England and demonstrated her much improved power hitting game at the back end of an innings.

Chamari Atapattu (SL): 154 runs at 38.50, two wickets at 45.50

Chamari has continued to show why teams pick her up in the domestic tournaments around the world. Not only does she have the ability to single-handedly win games for Sri Lanka with the bat but she also offers some handy overs with her off-spin bowling.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa): 69 runs at 34.50, two wickets at 9.50

A virus ruled her out of the semi-final and South Africa missed her - although Nadine de Klerk did an admirable job. Marizanne continues to be one of the most dangerous power play bowlers in the world, managing to take key wickets and keep things tight. She has also played some crucial innings in this tournament batting at three.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa): 94 runs with no dismissals

Laura has shown great flexibility and nous in the middle order for South Africa during this tournament - almost dragging them to victory over Australia - and possesses a strike rate (149) only second to Shafali Verma (161).

Sophie Ecclestone (England): eight wickets at 6.12

The most economical bowler in the tournament so far and has recently risen to number one in the ICC T20 bowling rankings off the back of her performances, while bringing on the talents of Sarah Glenn and Mady Villiers.

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa): five wickets at 14.20

The seamer has once again shown just how capable she is of blowing teams away in the power play and continues to be dynamic leader on the pitch.

Megan Schutt (Australia): nine wickets at 12.88

Megan is one of, if not the most reliable death bowler in the tournament; her ability to pick up vital wickets is crucial, as she proved once again in the semi-final against South Africa.

Poonam Yadav (India): nine wickets at 9.88

She stunned Australia in the opening game and continues to pick up wickets throughout the tournament, making her the joint leading wicket-taker in the World Cup alongside Schutt.

Reserve: Sornnarin Tippoch (Thailand)

Thailand have been a breath of fresh air in this tournament and have been wonderfully led by their captain. The enjoyment they get from the game comes through both on and off the field. She is a great ambassador and role model for our game and for young girls watching.

