Champion County Match between MCC and Essex cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

5:40 Watch the moments that Essex won the County Championship and lifted the trophy, plus their tribute to the retiring Marcus Trescothick Watch the moments that Essex won the County Championship and lifted the trophy, plus their tribute to the retiring Marcus Trescothick

The Champion County Match due to be contested by Marylebone Cricket Club and Essex in Sri Lanka later this month has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fixture was due to take place at the Galle International Stadium from March 24-27 but will now not take place, while the MCC World Cricket committee meeting scheduled for March 28-29 in Colombo also postponed.

The confirmation came at the same time as the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka was to be confirmed to protect player well-being.

In a statement, the MCC confirmed: "The health and safety of players, officials and supporters is our priority, and with the danger of infection beginning to increase in the UK, as well as the risk of quarantine for UK arrivals abroad and the potential of spreading the virus further, the decision has been taken for the match and the committee meeting to be cancelled.



"The club would like to stress that the decision we have made has not been taken lightly, however with health and safety of paramount importance, it was agreed that it was a risk not worth taking.



"MCC apologises to anyone affected by the cancellation for any inconvenience caused and thank the Sri Lankan Cricket Board, and Essex County Cricket Club, for their understanding of this very important issue.



"A visit to Sri Lanka remains very much in MCC's plans and we hope to organise a trip to the country in the near future."

Essex earned the right to play MCC in the Champion County Match by beating Somerset to the County Championship division title last summer.