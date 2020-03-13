Eight English players leave shortened Pakistan Super League early due to coronavirus pandemic

Opener Alex Hales scored 239 runs for Karachi Kings at an average of 59.75

Eight English players have left the Pakistan Super League early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone are among those who will be flying home from the tournament, which has been shortened by four days in the wake of the global outbreak.

Their departures coincide with the England and Wales Cricket Board's decision to postpone a two-Test series in Sri Lanka to help protect player well-being.

All players involved in the PSL were given the option of returning home after a conference call between officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board and franchise owners on Friday; Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw subsequently left the T20 event.

The remaining four PSL league games will go ahead as scheduled in Lahore and Karachi until Sunday.

But in a change to the original schedule, Lahore will now host both semi-final matches next Tuesday and the final on Wednesday.

The team which finishes top of the league will play against that which finishes fourth, with the second and third-placed teams contesting the other semi-final.

The PCB has yet to decide whether the games in Lahore, including the final on March 18, will be played without fans.

It has already announced that the three remaining matches in Karachi's 33,000-seat National Stadium will be played behind closed doors.