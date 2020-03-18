ECB recommends suspension of recreational cricket due to coronavirus pandemic

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended all forms of recreational cricket to be suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure has come into place after the Government advised against mass gatherings in the UK earlier this week - effectively cancelling all remaining sporting events.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a significant escalation of UK measures in response to coronavirus, including advising everyone in the country to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres and to only make essential journeys.

"Following the Government's latest advice around social distancing, it is with sadness and reluctance that we recommend that all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended," an ECB statement said.

"This extends to training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity.

"Sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation's mental and physical well-being, and it helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty, so one of our goals in the coming weeks will be to explore ways that we can support some levels of physical activity in communities - particularly at junior levels.

"Using our cricket community to support others could be one of the most important services we can offer during the difficult next few months.

"It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led. And we will continue to work with Government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making."

The England squad returned home over the weekend after their two-Test tour to Sri Lanka was postponed due to coronavirus.