Coronavirus: Shane Warne's gin company to produce hand sanitiser until further notice

Shane Warne's gin company has halted production in order to produce hand sanitiser amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SevenZeroEight Gin is making medical-grade alcohol hand sanitiser, with a statement saying the company had agreed "to provide a continuous supply to two nominated Western Australian hospitals at cost".

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives," said Warne, whose company will solely produce hand sanitiser from March 17 until further notice.

"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."

So proud of all the team @708gin as this is awesome ! I’m so glad we could do this and help everyone ! Choose helping followers. Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuNJoR1Pam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 19, 2020

Two of Warne's business partners are surgical specialists in Western Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had asked companies to produce medical supplies due to shortages and disruptions from overseas supply chains.