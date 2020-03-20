Cricket News

Coronavirus: How cricketers have been keeping busy amid pandemic

Toilet rolls, kids as weights, cats in catching positions and a Virtual Test...

Last Updated: 20/03/20 4:16pm

James Anderson has found a novel way to keep fit during the coronavirus pandemic...

Cricketers are going to have to be a resourceful bunch over the coming months with the coronavirus pandemic halting the sport and restricting many to their homes.

Just as well, then, that plenty of them have been keeping us entertained and informed on social media, with versions of cricket in living rooms and gardens becoming the norm.

Here, we look at how the likes of Chris Gayle and James Anderson have been keeping fit and healthy and how Sky Sports' David Lloyd has kept himself amused, while we also see how Benedict Bermange has ensured there has been a Test match - of sorts - taking place…

England and Kent wicketkeeper SAM BILLINGS has offered his services to those in need...

BUMBLE has a new toy...

JAMES ANDERSON, MICHAEL VAUGHAN and ROB KEY are adjusting to social distancing...

Toilet rolls have been used as makeshift cricket balls, including for IAN BELL, WILL BEER and CHRIS DENT...

But RAVI BOPARA has more pressing concerns when it comes to bog roll...

Plenty of driveway and back-garden cricket going on, too...

Feline fielders can come in handy!

Fun around the home with CHRIS GAYLE and BEN STOKES...

STOKES, though, is also ensuring his children mix work and play...

Study time for Glamorgan spinner ANDREW SALTER...

Meanwhile, BENEDICT BERMANGE is staging a virtual Test series between England and Sri Lanka with the real one postponed due to the pandemic...

The digital encounter has not escaped JOE ROOT, who is aiming for a virtual hundred...

Follow the Virtual Test here!

