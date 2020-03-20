Coronavirus: How cricketers have been keeping busy amid pandemic
Toilet rolls, kids as weights, cats in catching positions and a Virtual Test...
Last Updated: 20/03/20 4:16pm
Cricketers are going to have to be a resourceful bunch over the coming months with the coronavirus pandemic halting the sport and restricting many to their homes.
Just as well, then, that plenty of them have been keeping us entertained and informed on social media, with versions of cricket in living rooms and gardens becoming the norm.
Here, we look at how the likes of Chris Gayle and James Anderson have been keeping fit and healthy and how Sky Sports' David Lloyd has kept himself amused, while we also see how Benedict Bermange has ensured there has been a Test match - of sorts - taking place…
England and Kent wicketkeeper SAM BILLINGS has offered his services to those in need...
Anyone in the Canterbury area who knows of someone, or they themselves needs their shopping done for them just shout... 👍🏼— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 16, 2020
Reply and I’ll drop you a DM
BUMBLE has a new toy...
First shot ...@StuartBroad8 pic.twitter.com/ysi4NMm2n1— David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 19, 2020
JAMES ANDERSON, MICHAEL VAUGHAN and ROB KEY are adjusting to social distancing...
Board games out and within minutes there’s an argument. Back to fortnite for me— Rob Key (@robkey612) March 18, 2020
Today’s shopping list ...... Connect 4,scrabble,Cluedo,Darts & some Vino ... #OnOn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 19, 2020
Toilet rolls have been used as makeshift cricket balls, including for IAN BELL, WILL BEER and CHRIS DENT...
Combining the #ToiletRollChallenge with my at-home training schedule.— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 19, 2020
Thanks to the stand-in bowling and fielding team for assisting with my batting practice.
Pleased the full toss got the treatment it deserved though. pic.twitter.com/KdfciHyuv2
Stay busy 😂 good effort this @willbeer18 #ToiletRollChallenge pic.twitter.com/adQQg64hBf— Ben Brown (@Ben_Brown26) March 18, 2020
Kids bat... in my PJs... still got @GeorgeDrissell covered 😁 #ToiletRollChallenge #creativecricketers#workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/9W1nrLYarX— Chris Dent (@Cdent15) March 19, 2020
But RAVI BOPARA has more pressing concerns when it comes to bog roll...
Plenty of driveway and back-garden cricket going on, too...
No training currently, got to keep those overs up somehow (@RichardPyrah ) so what better way than taking it back to driveway cricket with the brother @DanCoad11 , bins for fielders and a taped up ball. @YorkshireCCC #drivewaycricket #cricket pic.twitter.com/4bCazODLL9— Ben Coad (@BenCoad10) March 18, 2020
Interesting pre season this year, Dads put on a yard over the winter. He’s round the wicket attacking the ribs, the Webber BBQ is pouching them for fun at short leg, no way I’m seeing it through to stumps...— Sam Cook (@samcook09) March 18, 2020
Feline fielders can come in handy!
We are all for replacing humans with cats as close-in fielders 🐈— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 19, 2020
📹 from Raghu Soogoor from Toronto, Canada pic.twitter.com/jHjuJFGLyn
Fun around the home with CHRIS GAYLE and BEN STOKES...
#StayAtHomeChallenge 😁💪🏿 #Attiitude pic.twitter.com/NMIDxeiz0P— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 19, 2020
STOKES, though, is also ensuring his children mix work and play...
Study time for Glamorgan spinner ANDREW SALTER...
*Googles “how to play the swinging ball”#workfromhome @GlamCricket @CountyChamp @VitalityBlast @ECB_cricket @PCA pic.twitter.com/ndaqChY20l— Andrew Salter (@AndySalts) March 18, 2020
Meanwhile, BENEDICT BERMANGE is staging a virtual Test series between England and Sri Lanka with the real one postponed due to the pandemic...
In the absence of any 'real' cricket, we are going to simulate the first Test at Galle in real time session by session. Both teams announced their playing XIs a day early. Kusal Janith Perera hadn't recovered from his finger injury and Sam Curran was preferred to Chris Woakes. pic.twitter.com/XlzuolxOEo— Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 18, 2020
The digital encounter has not escaped JOE ROOT, who is aiming for a virtual hundred...