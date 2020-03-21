Mind Games - The Next Frontier: How is mental side of sport changing?

21:24 Charles Colvile investigates what the future holds in sport and how technology is helping to shape the athletes of tomorrow. Charles Colvile investigates what the future holds in sport and how technology is helping to shape the athletes of tomorrow.

Cricket is perhaps even more of a mental game than a technical one.

It was a facet that Charles Colvile investigated in depth a couple of summers ago in our Mind Games series as he chatted with Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Stuart Broad and investigated mental health in sport and what it means to be mentally tough.

Mind Games investigates the mental side of sport

We are republishing each episode of the series on skysports.com and have now reached part four - The Next Frontier - as we look at how the mental side of sport is changing in an era of new technology.

Watch in the video at the top of the page.

Charles investigates how the athletes of tomorrow are being shaped, visiting Queen's University Belfast to try out a virtual-reality headset which transfers budding sportsmen to top sporting venues, such as Lord's.

Marcus Trescothick's England career was shortened by a stress-related illness

We see how cricketers and American footballers are selected on character and an ability to think on the fly, and if those traits can be improved.

Plus, we hear how Marcus Trescothick's stress-related illness broke down the stigma of mental health, something ex-Arsenal defender Tony Adams says is now evident in football.

We also get the lowdown from Joe Root, Tom Westley and Jade Dernbach about what it's like to have your game constantly scrutinised.