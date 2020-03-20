ECB postpones cricket season until May 28 amid coronavirus pandemic

Gates at Lord's and grounds all around England and Wales will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Professional cricket in England and Wales will be postponed until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

The County Championship was due to begin on April 12 but will now be suspended following talks between the ECB and counties this week.

The move comes after the Champion County match, which was due to be played between the MCC and reigning champions Essex in Sri Lanka this month, was called off, and a number of counties cut short overseas pre-seasons tours.

An ECB statement read: "The Board approved the recommendation to delay the start of the season following discussions with the First Class Counties, the MCC and the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association).

"It was agreed that, given the current information available, a seven-week delay to the start of the season is the most appropriate approach.

1:04 Nasser Hussain says ECB had 'no choice' but to delay the start of the domestic cricket season until at least 28 May due to Coronavirus pandemic Nasser Hussain says ECB had 'no choice' but to delay the start of the domestic cricket season until at least 28 May due to Coronavirus pandemic

"The ECB has begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August - with an immediate focus on options for cricket in June, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the Vitality Blast and England Women's schedule against India.

"Close liaison with the Government will continue, with discussions on the potential of starting the season behind closed doors, and giving sports fans the opportunity to live broadcast action.

"The potential for reduced versions of competitions, should the season become further truncated, will also be discussed."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "During this period of deep uncertainty, it is the ECB's first priority to protect the wellbeing of everyone within the cricket family, from players to fans and colleagues across the game.

"The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances the nation faces.

"I am reassured by the collaborative effort from across the game that together we will make the very best of whatever length of season we are able to safely schedule in the coming months."

PCA chief executive Tony Irish said in a statement: "The PCA supports this decision to delay the start of the season based on expert advice relating to health and well-being and taking into account the government"s position.

Essex won the County Championship in 2019

"The decision has at least given clarity to players, following a week of uncertainty about whether or not they will be playing over the coming weeks.

"All players are in this together and, as their players' association, we now need to work for the players collectively in dealing with the ECB and the first-class counties. to find solutions to the challenges ahead.

"Naturally, players have concerns around when they will be able to start playing again, about what the schedule will look like when cricket resumes, and about employment security around their contracts.

"The PCA will represent them in dealing with these issues with the ECB and the counties, and seek the right solutions and ones that are acceptable to the players."