Darren Gough Masterclass: Former England quick on how to swing ball

Ex-England seamer Darren Gough was a master of swing bowling - and he stepped into The Zone a few years ago to reveal some top tips.

As we continue to republish archive masterclasses with the coronavirus denying us any live cricket, this week we go back to 'The Dazzler'.

Gough - who took 229 Test wickets between 1994 and 2003 - was particularly adept at reversing the old ball, as he showed alongside Ian Ward and Michael Atherton.

Watch the masterclass in the video at the top of the page.

Gough discusses his early bravado as a bowler, how Richie Richardson helped him become quicker and the inspiration he took from Waqar Younis.

He also talks us through wrist position when bowling, how he held the seam and shows off some drills to help youngsters develop their swing bowling.

Gough also rolls back the years by sending a couple of deliveries down at Atherton, who talks through the specific challenges of facing the reversing ball as a batsman.

Click on the video above to watch all that, plus hear Gough - a death-bowling specialist in one-day cricket - give his take on whether yorkers are still a useful weapon in the white-ball game.