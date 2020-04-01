Ashes in the 80s - 1982/83: Hooliganism and Melbourne thriller

20:08 The 1982/83 Ashes wasn’t for the faint-hearted, with crowd hooliganism, , poor umpiring and one of the most thrilling Test finishes of all time. The 1982/83 Ashes wasn’t for the faint-hearted, with crowd hooliganism, , poor umpiring and one of the most thrilling Test finishes of all time.

After Sir Ian Botham's inspirational efforts in 1981, England headed to Australia 18 months later looking to regain the Ashes. Could they do it?

Episode Two - 1982/83

Complete with crowd hooliganism, missed chances, poor umpiring and one of the most thrilling Test finishes of all time, the 1982/83 Ashes wasn't for the faint-hearted.

England captain Bob Willis headed to Australia with a squad missing the 'rebel' players who went on the unofficial tour to South Africa.

Bob Willis (L), pictured with fast bolwer Norman Cowans, captained England on the 1982/83 Ashes tour

England's Ashes defence began with a draw in Perth, but one that was overshadowed by shocking displays of hooliganism that stole the headlines - Terry Alderman coming off worst in one incident when struck on the back of the head.

A costly drop in the second Test at Brisbane, which allowed Kepler Wessels to score his maiden Test century on debut, would haunt England and a second defeat swiftly followed at Adelaide after Willis put Australia in on a flat wicket.

But the series sparked back into life with a thrilling finish in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

A 70-run last-wicket stand between Allan Border and No 11 Jeff Thomson took Australia to within a boundary of an extraordinary win to clinch the series.

But, up stepped that man Botham again to break Australian hearts, finding Thompson's outside edge through to the slips to clinch a stunning three-run win for the touring side that kept the series alive.

England then travelled to Sydney needing a win to draw the series and retain the urn, though their efforts were ultimately undermined by some shocking umpiring.