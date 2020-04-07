Jack Russell Masterclass: Watch the ex-England wicketkeeper's demo

Legendary wicketkeeper Jack Russell joined Ian Ward and Michael Atherton for a Sky Cricket Masterclass in 2017 Legendary wicketkeeper Jack Russell joined Ian Ward and Michael Atherton for a Sky Cricket Masterclass in 2017

Jack Russell was and still is a master of the art of wicketkeeping, something he demonstrated in the Sky Cricket Zone in 2017.

Russell played 54 Tests for England between 1988 and 1998, taking 153 catches and 12 stumpings.

The gloveman claimed what is now a joint Test record 11 dismissals in a match in Johannesburg in 1995 - South Africa's AB de Villiers equalling that tally at the same venue against Pakistan in 2013 before India's Rishabh Pant also matched it against Australia in Adelaide in December 2018.

Former Gloucestershire star Russell explained the keys to keeping when he joined Ian Ward and Michael Atherton in The Zone at Edgbaston three years ago - and even deployed Athers at first slip!

Watch the masterclass at the top of the page.

Russell was a key cog during Gloucestershire's one-day success in the late 1990s and early 2000s

Russell discussed whether he used soft or hard hands when catching; why rhythm as a keeper was more important against spinners than seamers; and how the advent of the third umpire slightly altered his mindset.

Jack also dons his beloved sun hat - which Atherton once described in print as "that dirty, smelly, grubby, patched-up, stitched-up, upside-down-flowerpot-of-a-thing" and which Russell refused to ditch in South Africa in 1995-96 when all players were ordered to wear official ODI hats.

For all that, plus a glimpse of his famous black wicketkeeping gloves, watch Jack Russell's masterclass in the video at the top of the page.