The Hundred ticket sales windows delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

The next two sales windows for Hundred tickets have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ECB has confirmed.

Following February's first priority access window, a second instalment for subscribers to The Hundred was due to open on April 2 before a general sale got under way from April 8.

There will be no professional cricket in England until at least May 28 and ongoing work is now being carried out to look at revised schedules for June, July and August.

Sanjay Patel, The Hundred's managing director, said: "In the midst of an epidemic which is affecting the nation in unprecedented ways, it would be wholly inappropriate for us to promote and sell tickets to The Hundred.

Ben Stokes will play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

"We appreciate this may cause some disappointment to fans that were keen to purchase tickets in the April sales window, accessing early bird prices and securing tickets to the most in-demand games.

"When it is appropriate to go back on sale, we will of course offer the same ticket offers and accessible pricing.

"Like the rest of the nation, we all hope that it is not far away before cricket returns to our screens, stadiums, parks and clubs."