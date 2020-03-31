Mark Wood wants to entertain cricket fans when game resumes after coronavirus

Mark Wood says cricketers' priority will be to entertain the public if and when the 2020 season gets underway.

There will be no professional cricket in the country until at least May 28 with the campaign postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

England and Durham seamer Wood also believes that white-ball cricket is likely to dominate the calendar when the game resumes.

"For us, it will be trying to entertain people, put a smile back on their faces and get them back playing the game at grassroots and club level," said Wood, who helped England to a Test series win in South Africa this winter.

"If we can entertain people, it will get them excited.

"[White-ball cricket] would be the obvious choice, where the financial gain will be with Twenty20 cricket and The Hundred.

"It would make sense to get the revenue back in the game. I love red-ball cricket but it would be more of a push trying to cram that in."

Wood says the coronavirus lockdown has given him a chance to refresh

Wood has been typically entertaining on social media during the coronavirus lockdown, performing his "sexy kitten" dance moves and changing his child's nappy in full kit following challenges from England team-mates Joe Denly and Jonny Bairstow respectively.

The paceman has also thought of a way runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool can assist his beloved AFC Wimbledon, who are hovering just above the relegation zone in League One.

"We have a little peloton group [among the England squad] so I have been on the bike as well as doing some runs and hill sprints but the main thing I have been doing is these dance moves," Wood added on Sky Sports News.

"Denly challenged me in our WhatsApp group. I took up the challenge and am still waiting for his video back!

"I don't usually walk around the house in kit but it was a full-kit challenge from Bairstow and I tried to come up with something a little bit different.

"I thought why not change a nappy! It wasn't the best one I've done, to be honest. The gloves didn't help me a lot. I had my chest guard and thigh guard on in case anything happened!

"We are always going on about how Premier League clubs should help out the lower-league teams.

"I am not looking for anything financial, I just don't think Liverpool need all of those points. Maybe they could give a few to Wimbledon and we could settle it that way!"