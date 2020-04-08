Coronavirus: Alec Stewart says local red-ball derbies preferable to curtailed County Championship

Surrey's Alec Stewart and Morne Morkel with the County Championship trophy in 2018

Alec Stewart says red-ball derbies could be a viable alternative to a diluted County Championship if professional cricket is able to take place this summer.

Stewart, who as Surrey's Director of Cricket guided the county to the Championship title in 2018, says it's important for club members to watch four-day cricket once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

But speaking to Sky Sports Cricket on his 57th birthday, he joined fellow former England captains Nasser Hussain and Sir Alastair Cook in saying he wouldn't be in favour of a reduced Championship competition.

"I think it's crucial for the members - because they enjoy their red-ball cricket," said Stewart.

"I don't think we'll see a Championship; we don't want a diluted Championship but if there's an opportunity to play some red-ball cricket, I think we should.

"Whether that is local derbies, to use a term - Surrey against Middlesex, Kent or Essex - so that members don't have a long way to travel but they can watch. The same for Yorkshire, Lancashire, Durham - whoever.

"We're guessing but what we have to be is prepared and ready, and as ready as possible for when we do get the green light."

1:04 Nasser Hussain says the ECB had 'no choice' but to delay the start of the domestic cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic Nasser Hussain says the ECB had 'no choice' but to delay the start of the domestic cricket season until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The ECB has postponed all professional cricket until May 28 at the earliest, and Stewart believes that counties will need at least three weeks to prepare their squads once the government gives the green light for sport to resume.

"It is tough," he said. "It's tough for everyone in all industries, in all ways of life unfortunately.

"All our players have got individual training programmes. We sent out a load of gym equipment to them three weeks or so ago.

"The frustration for everyone is when you're training you know when the first fixture is; as we sit here we've got no idea.

"I'd suggest you're going to need around about three weeks - ideally four - to then get match-ready. You can't expect players who have been working on their own in their back garden - some players at other counties have been furloughed - to be playing the very next day.

"We need to be playing as soon as we can. If I was guessing - could it be July?"