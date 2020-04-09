Ben Stokes and Joe Root join epic Easter watch-alongs on Sky Sports Cricket

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after hitting the winning runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019

Watch a feast of epic cricket this Easter Weekend on Sky Sports in the company of some of England's biggest names!

Last summer will live long in the memory after England won the ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil to claim their first 50-over global title in nail-biting fashion in a thrilling Super Over.

A closely-fought Ashes series followed, featuring one of the all-time great individual performances when Ben Stokes steered England to a sensational one-wicket victory in the third Test at Headingley.

Stokes will be one of our guests on Saturday, when we will be showing the fourth day at Leeds in its entirety from 12pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket and the new Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel - due to be launched on Friday.

The all-rounder will be joined by skipper Joe Root, Jack Leach, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes for a special watchalong show from 3.55pm on Sky Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel.

Plus, you also have the opportunity to score-along thanks to this downloadable scoresheet shared by our statistician Benedict Bermange, which you can print off and fill in. DOWNLOAD SCORESHEET HERE.

World Cup heroes Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes will all join our watch-along on Sunday

On Sunday, our focus shifts to the World Cup final - a match you can watch in its entirety, including build-up, from 8am if you can handle it!

This time Stokes will be joined by Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler on Sky Sports Cricket (but not Main Event or our YouTube channel) from 4.30pm to rewatch and comment on the concluding stages of one of the most thrilling ODI matches of all time.

In addition to this we will have regular content across social media from our cricket experts, while the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel will launch on Friday featuring masterclasses, interviews, vodcasts, highlights and plenty more.