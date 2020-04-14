Nasser Hussain meets Sachin Tendulkar: Little Master on early cricketing career

17:23 Sachin Tendulkar looks back on his childhood and explains how his love of sport – and cricket in particular – blossomed Sachin Tendulkar looks back on his childhood and explains how his love of sport – and cricket in particular – blossomed

Sachin Tendulkar is the most decorated cricketer of all time.

The Little Master is worshipped across the whole of India after scoring over 34,000 runs in Test and ODI cricket.

We sent former England captain Nasser Hussain to Mumbai a few years ago to find out more about Tendulkar's glittering career and what motivated him to become a true batting superstar.

Watch episode one in the video at the top of the page.

EPISODE ONE

Sachin looks back on his childhood and explains how his love of sport - and cricket, in particular - blossomed under the guiding influence of his parents, brother and coach.

He also shares insights into his philosophy as he worked his way up through the ranks and the drills that helped hone his skills in the early days.

The Little Master also reflects on the time his hero Sunil Gavaskar came to watch him bat - and when he earned the right to face Kapil Dev in the nets at the age of 14.