County Championship season gets under way - in cricketers' homes!

Joe Denly and Tom Abell among players to face first ball after Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key negotiates the toss...

Last Updated: 12/04/20 12:36pm

Kent and England's Joe Denly donned his whites to face a delivery in his hallway
Kent and England's Joe Denly donned his whites to face a delivery in his hallway

The County Championship was due to start on Easter Sunday and, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it sort of has - in cricketers' houses!

The stars of the English game have been recreating the opening stages of the season around their homes and gardens during the lockdown and then posting them on Twitter #CountyChampAtHome

Browse the tweets below to see the likes of Kent's Joe Denly in action - but first here's ROB KEY, in what looks like his pyjamas, with the toss...

JOE DENLY (KENT)

TOM ABELL (SOMERSET)

MAX WALLER (SOMERSET)

SAM COOK (ESSEX)

JOHN SIMPSON (MIDDLESEX)

OLIVER HANNON-DALBY (WARWICKSHIRE)

TAMMY BEAUMONT (ENGLAND WOMEN)

DOM BESS (SOMERSET)

BEN BROWN (SUSSEX)

DARYL MITCHELL (WORCESTERSHIRE)

LANCASHIRE have used Cricket Captain to get their season under way...

Durham seamer CHRIS RUSHWORTH wishes he really was out on the park...

Onions: I'm missing competition

1:05
Graham Onions says he is missing the competitive nature of his job as a cricketer, but is taking a positive from being able to give his body a rest.
Graham Onions says he is missing the competitive nature of his job as a cricketer, but is taking a positive from being able to give his body a rest.

