County Championship season gets under way - in cricketers' homes!

Kent and England's Joe Denly donned his whites to face a delivery in his hallway

The County Championship was due to start on Easter Sunday and, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it sort of has - in cricketers' houses!

The stars of the English game have been recreating the opening stages of the season around their homes and gardens during the lockdown and then posting them on Twitter #CountyChampAtHome

Browse the tweets below to see the likes of Kent's Joe Denly in action - but first here's ROB KEY, in what looks like his pyjamas, with the toss...

πŸ”Š Honorary umpire @robkey612 has a message for all those facing the first ball of the season#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/bsSpQoe1DA — County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 12, 2020

JOE DENLY (KENT)

.@joed1986 faces the first ball of the @CountyChamp season in #SuperKent kit 🏏



Tag us in your efforts and we’ll share the best πŸ“²#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/HLbbRdTM0f — Kent Cricket (at 🏑) (@KentCricket) April 12, 2020

TOM ABELL (SOMERSET)

MAX WALLER (SOMERSET)

πŸ”” TIME TO FACE THE FIRST BALL πŸ””



Get involved in your garden, corridor or lounge and send your attempt to us using #CountyChampAtHome



Take it away, @MaxTCWaller pic.twitter.com/2TMu7wosc8 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 12, 2020

SAM COOK (ESSEX)

Pretty standard first ball of the season, rank loosener dispatched accordingly to the rope @CountyChamp #CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/nkhVdVzYUE — Sam Cook (@samcook09) April 12, 2020

JOHN SIMPSON (MIDDLESEX)

OLIVER HANNON-DALBY (WARWICKSHIRE)

TAMMY BEAUMONT (ENGLAND WOMEN)

First ball of the season for @Tammy_Beaumont and it's a tricky one



Head over to @CountyChamp and take on the first delivery#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/4RueAe3nUd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 12, 2020

DOM BESS (SOMERSET)

Start of the @CountyChamp today, shame to miss out for @SomersetCCC who have gone with 1 spinner. Batting 1st and time to fill them up, 40 mins in and going well! How you going up there @mattyparky96 @cal_parky #spinnersunion @bib_life pic.twitter.com/hgs5F5M6SE — Dom Bess (@DomBess99) April 12, 2020

BEN BROWN (SUSSEX)

DARYL MITCHELL (WORCESTERSHIRE)

LANCASHIRE have used Cricket Captain to get their season under way...

❌ Not out!



All things considered, didn't have much going for it 🀣 pic.twitter.com/7XrY0qlLxb — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 12, 2020

Durham seamer CHRIS RUSHWORTH wishes he really was out on the park...

Slightly overcast out there today. What I'd give to have a brand new dukes in my hand and some shiny new pads looking at me 22 yards away. #shinseeker #missingcricket — Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) April 12, 2020

Onions: I'm missing competition