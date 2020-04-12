County Championship season gets under way - in cricketers' homes!

Kent and England's Joe Denly donned his whites to face a delivery in his hallway

The County Championship was due to start on Easter Sunday and, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it sort of has - in cricketers' houses!

The stars of the English game have been recreating the opening stages of the season around their homes and gardens during the lockdown and then posting them on Twitter #CountyChampAtHome

Browse the tweets below to see the likes of Kent's Joe Denly in action - but first here's ROB KEY, in what looks like his pyjamas, with the toss...

🔊 Honorary umpire @robkey612 has a message for all those facing the first ball of the season#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/bsSpQoe1DA — County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 12, 2020

JOE DENLY (KENT)

.@joed1986 faces the first ball of the @CountyChamp season in #SuperKent kit 🏏



Tag us in your efforts and we’ll share the best 📲#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/HLbbRdTM0f — Kent Cricket (at 🏡) (@KentCricket) April 12, 2020

TOM ABELL (SOMERSET)

MAX WALLER (SOMERSET)

🔔 TIME TO FACE THE FIRST BALL 🔔



Get involved in your garden, corridor or lounge and send your attempt to us using #CountyChampAtHome



Take it away, @MaxTCWaller pic.twitter.com/2TMu7wosc8 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 12, 2020

SAM COOK (ESSEX)

Pretty standard first ball of the season, rank loosener dispatched accordingly to the rope @CountyChamp #CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/nkhVdVzYUE — Sam Cook (@samcook09) April 12, 2020

JOHN SIMPSON (MIDDLESEX)

OLIVER HANNON-DALBY (WARWICKSHIRE)

TAMMY BEAUMONT (ENGLAND WOMEN)

First ball of the season for @Tammy_Beaumont and it's a tricky one



Head over to @CountyChamp and take on the first delivery#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/4RueAe3nUd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 12, 2020

DOM BESS (SOMERSET)

Start of the @CountyChamp today, shame to miss out for @SomersetCCC who have gone with 1 spinner. Batting 1st and time to fill them up, 40 mins in and going well! How you going up there @mattyparky96 @cal_parky #spinnersunion @bib_life pic.twitter.com/hgs5F5M6SE — Dom Bess (@DomBess99) April 12, 2020

BEN BROWN (SUSSEX)

DARYL MITCHELL (WORCESTERSHIRE)

LANCASHIRE have used Cricket Captain to get their season under way...

❌ Not out!



All things considered, didn't have much going for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7XrY0qlLxb — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 12, 2020

Durham seamer CHRIS RUSHWORTH wishes he really was out on the park...

Slightly overcast out there today. What I'd give to have a brand new dukes in my hand and some shiny new pads looking at me 22 yards away. #shinseeker #missingcricket — Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) April 12, 2020

Onions: I'm missing competition