County Championship season gets under way - in cricketers' homes!
Joe Denly and Tom Abell among players to face first ball after Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key negotiates the toss...
Last Updated: 12/04/20 12:36pm
The County Championship was due to start on Easter Sunday and, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it sort of has - in cricketers' houses!
The stars of the English game have been recreating the opening stages of the season around their homes and gardens during the lockdown and then posting them on Twitter #CountyChampAtHome
Browse the tweets below to see the likes of Kent's Joe Denly in action - but first here's ROB KEY, in what looks like his pyjamas, with the toss...
🔊 Honorary umpire @robkey612 has a message for all those facing the first ball of the season#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/bsSpQoe1DA— County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 12, 2020
JOE DENLY (KENT)
.@joed1986 faces the first ball of the @CountyChamp season in #SuperKent kit 🏏— Kent Cricket (at 🏡) (@KentCricket) April 12, 2020
Tag us in your efforts and we’ll share the best 📲#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/HLbbRdTM0f
Only went after him a bit, Joe 😳#ChinMusic #HBK— Kent Cricket (at 🏡) (@KentCricket) April 12, 2020
🏏 #CountyChampAtHome https://t.co/X4UflNcpxI pic.twitter.com/a4gu6FHWUy
TOM ABELL (SOMERSET)
It's 11am, Tom Abell to face the first ball of the new @CountyChamp season 🏏— Somerset Cricket 🏡 (@SomersetCCC) April 12, 2020
Send in your videos of #CountyChampAtHome! #WeAreSomerset #StayHomeSaveLives @tomabell1 pic.twitter.com/BWinZkzGQL
MAX WALLER (SOMERSET)
🔔 TIME TO FACE THE FIRST BALL 🔔— County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 12, 2020
Get involved in your garden, corridor or lounge and send your attempt to us using #CountyChampAtHome
Take it away, @MaxTCWaller pic.twitter.com/2TMu7wosc8
SAM COOK (ESSEX)
Pretty standard first ball of the season, rank loosener dispatched accordingly to the rope @CountyChamp #CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/nkhVdVzYUE— Sam Cook (@samcook09) April 12, 2020
JOHN SIMPSON (MIDDLESEX)
Day 1 of @CountyChamp season starts with a regulation @tjmurtagh knick off @Middlesex_CCC #CountyChampAtHome #losttheplot @graynics pic.twitter.com/tObXNUDmW4— John Simpson (@JohnSimpson_88) April 12, 2020
OLIVER HANNON-DALBY (WARWICKSHIRE)
#CountyChampAtHome— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) April 12, 2020
The Bears are in the field and @OHD_20 takes the new ball... 🔴
🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/cjyqIBIRM7
TAMMY BEAUMONT (ENGLAND WOMEN)
First ball of the season for @Tammy_Beaumont and it's a tricky one— England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 12, 2020
Head over to @CountyChamp and take on the first delivery#CountyChampAtHome pic.twitter.com/4RueAe3nUd
DOM BESS (SOMERSET)
Start of the @CountyChamp today, shame to miss out for @SomersetCCC who have gone with 1 spinner. Batting 1st and time to fill them up, 40 mins in and going well! How you going up there @mattyparky96 @cal_parky #spinnersunion @bib_life pic.twitter.com/hgs5F5M6SE— Dom Bess (@DomBess99) April 12, 2020
BEN BROWN (SUSSEX)
We’re batting lads 😂😂😂@SussexCCC @CountyChamp pic.twitter.com/qssMQGgOkU— Ben Brown (@Ben_Brown26) April 12, 2020
DARYL MITCHELL (WORCESTERSHIRE)
10.50 and ready to go Bradders! #firstdayoftheseason pic.twitter.com/FAEbE54KLN— Daryl Mitchell (@mitchwccc) April 12, 2020
LANCASHIRE have used Cricket Captain to get their season under way...
❌ Not out!— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 12, 2020
All things considered, didn't have much going for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7XrY0qlLxb
Durham seamer CHRIS RUSHWORTH wishes he really was out on the park...
Slightly overcast out there today. What I'd give to have a brand new dukes in my hand and some shiny new pads looking at me 22 yards away. #shinseeker #missingcricket— Chris Rushworth (@ChrisRush22) April 12, 2020
Onions: I'm missing competition