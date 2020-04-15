Jofra Archer is really competitive despite laidback attitude, says Jason Gillespie

Jofra Archer is a very competitive cricketer, says Jason Gillespie

Sussex coach Jason Gillespie says Jofra Archer's easy-going personality should not mask how passionate he is about cricket.

Barbados-born seamer Archer burst onto the international scene in 2019, bowling the Super Over in England's thrilling World Cup win over New Zealand and taking 22 wickets across the drawn Ashes series.

The 24-year-old has mixed rattling batsmen with humorous moments during his England career so far, including when he jumped on a Segway ahead of a day's play in New Zealand.

Speaking to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast for a coaching special, Gillespie, Archer's coach at domestic level, said: "Jofra could be absolutely anything, there's no doubt about that.

"Where sometimes people question is that he has a very laidback demeanour and that can hide a real competitiveness.

Archer suffered from an elbow injury in South Africa this winter

"We can't just look at appearances and assume players aren't committed or don't care.

"I remember playing cricket with Paul Reiffel [for Australia] - he may have been laidback on the field but was one of the most competitive players I ever played with or against."

On Archer, Gillespie continued: "I remember during the World Cup when he had a couple of days off he would come in to see the lads in his Sussex kit.

"He would sometimes have a little bat or bowl and just be around the boys. He is a loyal young man. He feels the club gave him an opportunity and wants to repay that faith.

"I don't think we will see much of him in the years to come [through his England commitments] but I think he is a terrific lad."