Nasser Hussain meets Sachin Tendulkar: Little Master 'clueless' on Test debut

12:43

Sachin Tendulkar is the most decorated cricketer of all time.

The Little Master is worshipped across the whole of India after scoring over 34,000 runs in Test and ODI cricket.

We sent former England captain Nasser Hussain to Mumbai a few years ago to find out more about Tendulkar's glittering career and what motivated him to become a true batting superstar.

In episode two - which you can watch in the video at the top of the page - Sachin chats about his Test debut, the challenges of playing away from home, and living under intense scrutiny.

Tendulkar scored 51 Test hundreds for India

Pakistan were Tendulkar's first opponents in a Test match when he made his debut as a 16-year-old in Karachi in November 1989.

Sachin tells Nasser that he was "clueless" against an attack featuring Wasim Akram, Waqr Younis, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir and admits to becoming teary and doubting whether he could cut it at the highest level after being bowled by Waqar for 15 in his first innings.

Tendulkar also discusses how important preparation was for him and how he kept a journal in which he would jot down his record against opposition bowlers, where they got him out and where his boundary options were.

Plus, we hear how Sachin has coped with fans always wanting a piece of him and whether that pressure has been difficult for him and his family.