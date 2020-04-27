Viv Richards: Through his Eyes: Master Blaster and Ian Botham on days at Somerset

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards is one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

Viv struck over 8,500 Test runs at an average in excess of 50 and amassed over 6,700 in ODI cricket at an average of 47, hitting 35 hundreds across the two international formats he played.

The Master Blaster helped West Indies dominate Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s and win two World Cup titles, with Viv striking a majestic 138 not out in the 1979 final against England.

Viv played at Taunton between 1974 and 1986

A few years ago, we travelled to Viv's native Antigua to chat to the man himself and find out about the legend's life - and with coronavirus preventing any actual cricket from being played at the moment, we thought it would be the perfect time to replay the four-part series.

Every Monday over the next few weeks on skysports.com, we will be bringing you a new instalment and we continue with episode two, Swagger in Somerset - which you can watch in the video at the top of the page - as Viv and Sir Ian Botham reflect on their time together at Taunton.

Episode 2 - Swagger in Somerset

Beefy catches up with Viv to reminisce on their friendship and the roles they played in an illustrious spell for Somerset.

Richards loved playing for Somerset but was disappointed by his exit from the club

After being written off by a Surrey scout, Viv recalls how he was picked up for Somerset by Len Creed - and how he and Beefy hit it off from the start, as the county became 'a home away from home'.

The pair reflect on a selection of their favourite cricketing memories, the influence of Brian Close - a magnificent leader, and the toughest man Sir Viv ever came across - as well as some of the pranks they played.

Plus, they discuss the day that Somerset chose to show Sir Viv and Joel Garner the door - and why Beefy decided it was also time to leave Taunton.