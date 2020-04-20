Virtual Test: Nasser Hussain vs Rob Key in all-England clash

The Virtual Test is back. And this time it's a battle between Nasser Hussain and Rob Key.

The pair were tasked with picking England XIs from the eras they played in, which they will then 'captain', but had to make their selections in an NFL draft-style format.

Nasser's predominantly '90s team will now do battle with Keysey's of the '00s in Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange's cricket simulation that was used to play out England's postponed series in Sri Lanka.

Watch Nasser and Rob make their selections in the video above.

Benedict's Virtual Simulation Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike-rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays out a five-day Test match based on those figures.

Nasser vs Key team lineups Nasser Hussain XI Rob Key XI Graham Gooch 1 Marcus Trescothick Alec Stewart (wkt) 2 Alastair Cook Nasser Hussain (c) 3 Rob Key (c) David Gower 4 Kevin Pietersen Robin Smith 5 Ben Stokes Graham Thorpe 6 Andrew Flintoff Ian Botham 7 Matt Prior (wkt) Ashley Giles 8 Graeme Swann Darren Gough 9 Stuart Broad Angus Fraser 10 Steve Harmison James Anderson 11 Simon Jones

1) KEY PICKS... Kevin Pietersen

Key: "I was going to go with an opener, but actually I'm going to pick the best batsman I've ever seen for England, Kevin Pietersen."

2) NASSER PICKS... Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe, scorer of 'tough runs' for England in the 1990s

Hussain: "Someone who got tough runs all the time; small in stature but big in heart."

Key: "Damn. I wanted him."

3) NASSER PICKS... Ian Botham

Hussain: "I'm going to put Keysey under pressure here because he's going to have to pick between his best friend - his only friend in the world - Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes, who he is constantly texting. I'm picking England's greatest ever cricketer, Sir Ian Botham."

21:51 The story of 'Botham's Ashes' which also featured a star turn from Bob Willis as England beat Australia in 1981 The story of 'Botham's Ashes' which also featured a star turn from Bob Willis as England beat Australia in 1981

4) KEY PICKS... Andrew Flintoff

Key: "I'm picking Flintoff."

Hussain: "Shock! What a surprise."

Key: "Freddie was injured for a lot of the easier games, against the likes of Bangladesh, and his best was outstanding."

5) KEY PICKS... Ben Stokes

Hussain: "Hold on, you've already picked your allrounder!"

Key: "I'm playing him as a batsman. Has he batted at No 5 for England? Yes, end of argument."

9:11 Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and more watch the stunning conclusion to Ben Stokes' match-winning Ashes knock at Headingley Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and more watch the stunning conclusion to Ben Stokes' match-winning Ashes knock at Headingley

6) NASSER PICKS... Graham Gooch

Hussain: "The greatest cricketer I ever played with, and an Essex man like me."

7) NASSER PICKS... James Anderson

Nasser Hussain celebrates with Jimmy Anderson, who he gave a Test debut to in 2005

Hussain: "I need a bowler, and so I'm going to pick England's best ever, Jimmy Anderson."

Key: "Is he your era?"

Hussain: "Excuse me; I gave him his first cap!"

8) KEY PICKS... Marcus Trescothick

Key: "One of the great blokes, but also a bloody good player. For me, Tres is actually an underrated cricketer. He was one of England's very best."

9) KEY PICKS... Simon Jones

Simon Jones celebrates taking the wicket of Michael Clarke during the third Test of the 2005 Ashes - his last for England

Key: "I played a lot with this fella, not necessarily in international cricket. I don't know how he's going to work out in the simulation but, let me tell you, Simon Jones at his best was an outstanding bowler. His career was sadly cut short through injury but, had he played more Test matches, he would have been one of England's best."

10) NASSER PICKS... Alec Stewart

Hussain: "Alec Stewart is my wicketleeper. I played with him for a number of years; England's best keeper-batsman by far, a brilliant player. He can open the batting too."

2:31 Nasser Hussain says there is no era he'd have rather played cricket in than the 1990s, on a special 'lockdown' Sky Cricket Podcast with Darren Gough and Alec Stewart Nasser Hussain says there is no era he'd have rather played cricket in than the 1990s, on a special 'lockdown' Sky Cricket Podcast with Darren Gough and Alec Stewart

11) NASSER PICKS... Ashley Giles

Hussain: "I want Graeme Swann."

Key: "You can't have Swann! When did he make his Test debut?"

Hussain: "His debut tour was when I was captain to South Africa. I picked Swann for England, but I can't have him in my side?!"

Key: "Did you play him? You and your mate [Duncan] Fletcher didn't then play him for another 10 years. You can have Gilo, bowling over the wicket."

12) KEY PICKS... Graeme Swann

Key: "My spinner is Swann."

Hussain: "What a surprise!"

2:58 Graeme Swann and Dom Bess give us an insight into the mind of an off-spinner on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast Graeme Swann and Dom Bess give us an insight into the mind of an off-spinner on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

13) KEY PICKS... Matt Prior

Key: "I could go for my mate Geraint Jones or Matt Prior as wicketkeeper. I didn't play with Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, or people like that. I'm going to go for Prior - he was an outstanding cricketer."

Hussain: "All the histrionics! You just wanted to give Geraint - because of your Kent connection - a bit of a shout out but then you've completely binned him for Prior. Were you ever going to go for Geraint there?"

Key: "No."

Hussain: "The acting skills! One little podcast with Sam Mendes and suddenly the acting skills come out. 'My mate Geraint'."

3:45 World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes discuss how they encourage cricketers or actors respectively to take risks World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes discuss how they encourage cricketers or actors respectively to take risks

14) NASSER PICKS... David Gower

Hussain: "How have I forgotten him? My childhood hero. I've got a picture of him up somewhere; Lord Gower."

19:20 Captain David Gower had his greatest summer as England won back the urn with a 3-1 triumph on home soil Captain David Gower had his greatest summer as England won back the urn with a 3-1 triumph on home soil

15) NASSER PICKS... Darren Gough

Hussain: "I've got Anderson, and I'm going to pair him with the legend that is Darren Gough, What an opening attack!"

Key: "Annoying; I wanted Gough."

16) KEY PICKS... Alastair Cook

Key: "I don't think it's fair to pick Joe Root, as I'd pretty much retired when he started playing county cricket. I'm going to limit myself to either Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook or Michael Vaughan. I'd like Vaughan in there, and he'd be my captain - but I've got to captain. Warney picked Strauss, but I'm going to pick Cook, England's greatest ever run-scorer."

Hussain: "Look at you umming and ahhing over Alastair Cook, the bloke who has the most ever runs for England."

3:00 Sir Alastair Cook reflects on the highlights of his career as England Test captain as well as the difficult moments he experienced Sir Alastair Cook reflects on the highlights of his career as England Test captain as well as the difficult moments he experienced

17) KEY PICKS... Stuart Broad

Key: "I need another bowler and I'm going to go for Stuart Broad."

Hussain: "Good shout."

18) NASSER PICKS... Angus Fraser

Angus Fraser (R) celebrates after an England Test win in the West Indies

Hussain: "Someone that if he hadn't got injured would have been one of England's all-time greats. A high-quality player and bloke; a top, top bowler."

19) NASSER PICKS... Robin Smith

Hussain: "As long as Shane Warne isn't in the opposition, I'm going to go with Robin Smith; The Judge. His square cut was a joy to watch. A top bloke, a great player of fast bowling; an outstanding cricketer."

Key: "I used to love watching him."

20) KEY PICKS... Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison and Rob Key were handed debut caps by Nasser Hussain against India in 2002

Hussain: "Over to you; pick your last mate."

Key: "Funny you say that, because I'm going to pick Steve Harmison. You can't have me, Freddie and then not Harmison."

Hussain: "What a surprise! You can't split those three up."

The captains?

Hussain: "That is an unbeatable side. With me as captain, motivating and setting cunning fields for Ashley Giles."

Key: "I don't want to pick myself. I'm so disappointed I'm in my own team. Can I drop myself?"

Rob Key played 15 Tests for England after making his debut in 2002

Hussain: "Hold on, the match referee has just handed me the team sheet; there has got to be an error there? Key is between Cook and Pietersen?! I'm telling my bowlers to give Pietersen the single and then bring the field in to surround you."

Key: "Can I just ask why you've not picked your big mate Michael Atherton?"

Hussain: "No, you can't ask that! … I'm just picking the best side based on the stats; I'm not doing what you used to do at Kent, just picking your best mates. 'Oh, we had a great laugh, but we lost every single game we played in'."