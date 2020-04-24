England Test series with West Indies and Vitality Blast moved as ECB extends suspension until July

England all-rounder Ben Stokes in action against the West Indies in 2019

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended the suspension of all professional cricket until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement means nine rounds of the County Championship season will be lost, while some fixtures, including the Vitality Blast and international matches involving both England's men and women have been moved in the calendar.

The ECB board says the Vitality Blast, which was due to start on May 28, will be pushed back as late in the season as possible "to give it the best opportunity of being staged", with all matches previously scheduled in June moved to later in the season.

This year's Vitality T20 Blast has been postponed until later in the summer

England men's three-match Test series against West Indies - all originally scheduled to take place in June this year - and England women's T20I and ODI matches against India in June and July will look to be rearranged for before September this year.

An additional ECB board meeting is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (April 29) to discuss plans for The Hundred, following a request to dedicate a further session to the competition.

0:52 England’s Chris Woakes believes players would be happy to spend up to a month in quarantine at a ground if it paved the way for cricket to be played behind closed doors. England’s Chris Woakes believes players would be happy to spend up to a month in quarantine at a ground if it paved the way for cricket to be played behind closed doors.

In a statement, ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: "Our role as a national governing body during a crisis of this scale requires us to carefully plan alongside cricket's stakeholders and supporters to attempt to overcome COVID-19's impact on this season.

"As much as we remain hopeful that we can deliver some cricket this summer, we are in the midst of a worldwide crisis - over and above the playing of professional sport - will be to protect the vulnerable, key workers and society as a whole.

1:50 Moeen Ali explains how the game may have to change when it returns following the coronavirus crisis. Moeen Ali explains how the game may have to change when it returns following the coronavirus crisis.

"That's why, simply put, there will be no cricket unless it's safe to play. Our schedule will only go ahead if Government guidance permits.

"Our biggest challenge, along with other sports, is how we could seek to implement a bio-secure solution that offers optimum safety and security for all concerned. The guidance we receive from Westminster will help us shape how we deliver this.

"Our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play. The Vitality Blast will also now occupy the latest possible season slot to offer as much time as possible to play a County short-form competition.

"I want to thank everyone involved in this complex and sensitive work. There have clearly never been times like this and my colleagues at the ECB and across the game have been exemplary in this period. It has been refreshing, but not surprising, to see how cricket has come together."