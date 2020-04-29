Anya Shrubsole, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont on Sky Sports for CWC final Watchalong

England celebrate their victory over India in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final

England Women defied the odds to win the 2017 World Cup and this Saturday, you can relive the drama again in a special Watchalong show with the players!

Heather Knight's side produced one of the best comebacks ever witnessed at Lord's to stun India and claim a sensational nine-run win at HQ - earning England a fourth World Cup title in the process.

You can watch the game in full on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and Mix from 11am and then from 5.30pm, join us as our World Cup winners talk you through the extraordinary climax - that's just on Sky Sports Cricket.

Seamer Anya Shrubsole, whose 6-46 included six of the final seven wickets to fall, will join presenters Rob Key and Ebony Rainford-Brent to give a ball-by-ball insight into her stunning spell.

England's Anya Shrubsole (c) celebrates as she takes the wicket of India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad (left) to win the ICC Women's World Cup

Skipper Knight will also be on the show, along with all-rounder Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont, who both played pivotal roles on the day.

Sciver (51) top-scored for England in their total of 228-7, building on a solid opening platform from Beaumont (23) and Laura Winfield (24).

But it was Shrubsole who would steal the show as India crumbled from 191-3 to 219 all out in 48.4 overs in pursuit of 229 to win their first World Cup.

It was England's third title on home soil, following their triumphs in 1973 and 1993, and fourth overall - and we'll get the players' thoughts on what it meant to them, the country and the women's game in general.

