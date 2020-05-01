Jason Roy says postponement of The Hundred will only delay cricket capitalising on World Cup win

Jason Roy was picked by Oval Invincibles in last autumn's player draft at Sky Studios

England batsman Jason Roy says the unavoidable postponement of The Hundred will only delay cricket's ability to capitalise on last year's World Cup triumph.

With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, hopes were high at the England and Wales Cricket Board that new fans would flow into the game.

The prospects of a successful launch were boosted when England defeated New Zealand last summer in an unforgettable Lord's final that captivated a mass audience not seen in the sport since the 2005 Ashes.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison explains why it is important for the growth of cricket that The Hundred launches in 2021, following its postponement due to the coronavirus

But the spread of the coronavirus pandemic means the start of The Hundred has been pushed back to summer 2021.

Roy, a top-tier £125,000 pick by Oval Invincibles, understands the decision to delay but a playback of the World Cup final on Sky Sports Cricket over the Easter weekend offered a reminder of the unfortunate timing.

"You saw the response to Sky showing the World Cup final on TV, everyone was watching it and we were getting great feedback again," he said.

"It's a huge shame that we won't be able get out in front of a home crowd again, especially after all that. but who knows what will happen towards the end of the season? It is hugely disappointing (to postpone) but there are bigger things at stake.

"Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it's only right that it be delayed until next year. You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can't. Unfortunately that's just the way it is at the moment."

Roy joined several of his fellow World Cup players on video link to watch the dramatic conclusion to the final and confessed the tension of his own decisive contribution got to him.

Jason Roy leads England out for the ICC World Cup Victory Celebration at The Kia Oval in July

After fumbling in the outfield during the concluding Super Over, it was Roy who picked up and hurled the decisive throw that allowed Jos Buttler to break the stumps, run out Martin Guptill and secure the trophy.

"It was amazing to relive it with a few of the boys, we jumped on a Zoom call and watched the game, it was good fun," he said.

"I had to skip to the last ball of the Super Over. The nerves were running again! I was like 'don't mess this up, don't mess this up'."