Corovavirus: Marnus Labuschagne disappointed to miss Glamorgan reunion

Marnus Labuschagne scored 1,114 County Championship runs in 18 innings at an average of 65 last summer

Marnus Labuschagne said he is "very disappointed" at not being able to follow-up on his debut County Cricket season.

The 25-year-old excelled with Glamorgan last season, scoring 1,114 County Championship runs in 18 innings at an average of 65 and also claimed 19 wickets with his leg-spin.

Labuschagne's form saw him earn a call-up to Australia's Ashes side and the now world No 3 batsman heads the new names on Cricket Australia's (CA) 2020-21 contracted player list.

Asked about the English domestic season, which has been put back due to coronavirus, he said: "It was so important for me to go over there last year, and to continue to go over there.

"I really enjoy it and for me it's about continuing to grow and learn the art of batting. I'm actually very disappointed that I can't be over there playing for Glamorgan. I really enjoyed my time last year, everything about it."

Last season, he struck five centuries, including a career-best 182 against Sussex, and hit a pair of tons against Worcestershire - making him the first Glamorgan player to achieve the feat since 2005.

Labuschagne and compatriots Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb and Michael Neser were due to play in the County Championship this season, with the South Africa-native praising benefits of the English game.

Speaking at an online press conference, he said: "There's no better place to learn your game and learn how to play in different conditions than going over and playing County Cricket.

"I loved the coaches, I loved the players. It's quite tough to see the organisation there going through this tough time.

"I've been staying in contact with everyone there so I hope the best for them and hope there's some cricket played in County Cricket because we really hope there is some cricket played in England this year."