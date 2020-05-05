Watch Edgbaston 2005 on Sky Sports, including watchalong with players on Sunday

England celebrate their nail-biting win over Australia at Edgbaston to level the 2005 Ashes series

The 2005 Ashes was one of the greatest series in history.

Almost 15 years on, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the second Test at Edgbaston in full with original Sky commentary from 12.30pm on Thursday including the nerve-jangling, barely-watchable climax to day four.

Michael Vaughan's team went to Birmingham trailing 1-0 in the series after losing the opening Test at Lord's by 239 runs despite bowling Australia out for 190 in their first innings.

In the days that followed, the teams fought a ding-dong battle that left the tourists on 175-8 at stumps on day three needing 107 more runs to go 2-0 up and all but retain the urn with three Tests to go.

What followed was pure theatre as the Test went down to the wire, producing some iconic cricketing moments.

Steve Harmison will relive the drama of the fourth morning at Edgbaston in a special watchalong on Sunday

Three of England's victorious team - skipper Vaughan, opener Marcus Trescothick and paceman Steve Harmison - will join us on Sunday for a 'Watchalong' special on Sky Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel to relive the epic conclusion to the Test match.

The former internationals will share their unique insights and personal memories about the Edgbaston thriller as well as the series as a whole, which England won 2-1 to claim their first Ashes victory since 1987.

