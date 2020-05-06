England's Physical Disability squad targets marathon a day to raise funds for Lord's Taverners

England's disability squad is aiming to run at least 260 miles collectively over the next 10 days.

England's Physical Disability cricket squad is aiming to complete a marathon a day to help raise funds for the Lord's Taverners.

The squad, which finished as runners up in Physical Disability World Series last summer, has pledged to complete 26 miles of running every day for at least ten days. Twelve members of the side are sharing their training efforts online as they look to complete their 260mile+ challenge.

Callum Flynn, England Physical Disability cricketer, said, "Like all athletes, we wish we could be outside playing right now, so while we wait to return the pitch, we all wanted to put our energy into something positive.

"We decided to raise funds for the fantastic work of the Lord's Taverners and hopefully raise the profile of disability cricket at the same time. We are looking to run at least 260 miles collectively over the next 10 days.

"We know from our own experiences what cricket can do for people with a disability - how it can improve your confidence, your health and ultimately your life. It would be amazing if we could raise some money to support the Lord's Taverners and their life-changing work."

The Lord's Taverners is the UK's leading youth cricket and disability sports charity. It breaks down barriers and empowers disadvantaged and disabled young people to fulfil their potential and build life skills.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said. "Our disability squads consistently amazes us with what they achieve both on and off the field. These guys are exceptional cricketers and individuals and we are incredibly proud of what they are doing to support the Lord's Taverners.

"I hope their considerable efforts will raise a significant sum of money for the charity."

For more information and to support their efforts please click here.